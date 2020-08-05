Harding Park a public course with a history of elite winners

One thing already is certain: This is a different kind of PGA Championship.

It looks like a major with fairways that are narrow but not to the extent they look like bowling alleys. The rough is thick, even more because of the dampness from a marine layer expected to shroud Harding Park all week.

But that's about all that makes this feel like a major.

Gone are the spectators, typical of any tournament during the year of a COVID-19 pandemic that shut the sport down for three months and left players thankful they at least get to compete for major trophies.

Gone is the row of corporate chalets and traffic along Skyline Boulevard. The flashing lights from a portable marquis along the streets warn of road work, not a major golf tournament in the area.

Woods feeds off the energy from big galleries, which have followed him for his entire career and his 15 majors, and he isn't sure what to expect.

"There's going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side," Woods said, a nod to the strongest field of the four majors. "But as far as the energy outside the ropes, that is an unknown. Hopefully, I can put myself in a position where I can ... feel what it feels like to have no fans coming down the stretch with a chance to win."