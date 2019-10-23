Candidate name: Harold Walter
Municipality: Town of Aurelius
Office sought: Aurelius Highway Superintendent
Political party (or parties): Republican and Conservative
Age: 38
Family information: Have Lived in the Town of Aurelius my whole live married for 16 years have 2 sons and 2 stepdaughters
Professional and previous political experience: Employed by the town of Aurelius Highway Department for 21 year I currently hold the position of Deputy Highway Superintendent
Education: Graduate of Union Springs High School
New York State Health Department certified water and sewer license from Morrisville College
Message to voters: I feel that I am the best candidate for this position with all my experience and credentials. I appreciate the town of Aurelius residents and the Village of Cayuga residents support and to remind them to get out and vote Harold Walter for Aurelius Highway Superintendent on November 5th and every vote counts.