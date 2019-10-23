Candidate name: Harold Walter

Municipality: Town of Aurelius

Office sought: Aurelius Highway Superintendent

Political party (or parties): Republican and Conservative

Age: 38

Family information: Have Lived in the Town of Aurelius my whole live married for 16 years have 2 sons and 2 stepdaughters

Professional and previous political experience: Employed by the town of Aurelius Highway Department for 21 year I currently hold the position of Deputy Highway Superintendent

Education: Graduate of Union Springs High School

New York State Health Department certified water and sewer license from Morrisville College

Message to voters: I feel that I am the best candidate for this position with all my experience and credentials. I appreciate the town of Aurelius residents and the Village of Cayuga residents support and to remind them to get out and vote Harold Walter for Aurelius Highway Superintendent on November 5th and every vote counts.

