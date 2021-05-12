Harrington: All eyes turn to Sabres GM Adams

Imagine being Kevyn Adams right now.
You've been an NHL general manager less than a year. Your top trade acquisition (Eric Staal) flamed out miserably. So did your top free agent acquisition (Taylor Hall). Your team endured a Covid-19 outbreak. Your head coach was such a disaster that he had to be fired. The team finished in last place in the NHL and missed the playoffs for a 10th straight year.
And Wednesday morning, you're going to be the one explaining to the hockey world what the heck is going on with The Disconnect.
Capital letters intentional there. It's pretty clear that Jack Eichel, the face of the Buffalo Sabres for the last six years, doesn't want to be here anymore in part because the club and the captain can't agree on medical care for his neck injury.
If the Sabres were smart, we would turn on our video screens and Adams would be sitting at a table full of club medical officials explaining who said what to whom. And also taking us back to that abdominal issue Eichel said Monday has been lingering for over a year. But I'm not going to hold my breath on that one.
That's just one piece of the chaos. Adams has so many things to figure out here that it's easy to forget about this small dilemma of the interim coach. While Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen made it clear that each's first foot was out the door, the key young players all want Don Granato to get the job on a permanent basis.
But if Adams and new assistant GM Jason Karmanos go off and hire somebody else, will anyone in their locker room be happy?
As bad a day as Monday was for the Sabres, it's easy to put on more of a happy face when you listened to Tuesday's exit media sessions. The 2021-22 season is going to be the start of a new era here, be it with Granato in charge or somebody else, but Adams needs to not overthink this one.
He stumbled upon his coach and not just because the players like Granato. Remember, most of the players other than Jeff Skinner loved Ralph Krueger, but he couldn't get them to perform. Granato got a lot out of everybody.
If a major part of your core going forward is going to be Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, shouldn't it matter that they're all charter members of Team Granato?
"To win games, you have to score goals, and he kind of based a lot of the game on offense and scoring goals. He was great," Cozens said. "I know a lot of us here loved playing for him and a lot of guys really shined under him."
"I think he challenges everyone," Tage Thompson added. "I think that's what we need. I think that says a lot about him. Obviously, he sees a lot in us and knows what we're capable of and holds us to a higher standard."
One of the biggest impacts Granato made was the unshackling of Dahlin, who was completely lost under Krueger. The game is skating and taking care of the puck and that's what Dahlin was drafted No. 1 overall for three years ago. He wasn't supposed to be hanging back being cautious.
The kid has mad skills. You've got to use them. Granato did.
"His way to play is how I learned to play hockey," Dahlin said of Granato. "But the thing I felt was he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was."
The best takeaway Adams should grab from Tuesday was how pumped Cozens was. The Workhorse from Whitehorse noted that "we're going to be super excited to be back next year" and how he wants to use this summer to quickly turn himself into a difference maker.
While the Eichel-Reinhart situation has to be hard on the dressing room as a whole, there has to be some particular sentiment at hand for Cozens. Remember, he was drafted in 2019 in Vancouver. Reinhart, who lives in the league's most pristine place, was there in person to greet him. Eichel welcomed him to the team via phone shortly after the pick was officially made. You can still see the smiles of Cozens telling the media about that call.
Cozens got to be on the team with both – and probably figured there was a good chance he would be for many years. Now, it seems they're both going to be gone. That can't be easy.
"I can only say great things about those guys," Cozens said. "From the moment I was drafted, obviously, Reinhart being there, Eichel calling me. Those guys have been great to me since the moment I got here. They helped me get my feet wet in this league and learn and they’ve always helped me out so much and given me so many tips.
"Whatever happens with them, it’s out of my control. Obviously, we’d love to have them both back. They’re both great players, so if they’re not, I do think there will be room for me to kind of step up and be more of a leader, for sure."
Later on in his call, Cozens was even more definitive when he said, "I want to be here for a long time and I’d definitely like to be a leader on this team for a long time."
That's the kind of talk people need to hear more of when it comes to a franchise that is taking on water seeing its big names bail. Adams has so many issues, it's hard to tell what he's going to deal with first. He needs to be on the offense and set the agenda Wednesday, and try to simmer down the panic and anger enveloping the fan base.
"Whatever they do, it's up to them and they're going to make the best decisions for the team," Thompson said. "So as players, I think all you can do is just trust that your GM is doing the right thing, and I think we all do."
Do we now? After Eichel's media session just about capsized the SS Sabre, it's far too early to say. Let's see what the GM does from this point forward.
Starting Wednesday morning.