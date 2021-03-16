Harrington: From top to bottom, it appears Sabres have no shame

Remember what Steve Valiquette said on MSG a couple of weeks ago? He said you should be wearing ski masks twice a month because you're thieves. And he's right. You're stealing money.

Sam Reinhart, one of the few guys to earn his money this season, was brutal with a minus-4 rating and a direct giveaway that led to the Caps' fourth goal. When I asked him to provide any shred of evidence this team hasn't quit, especially on the coach, there wasn't much for him to offer.

"I don't know what you want me to say. It's not a good result tonight," Reinhart said. "I don't know what you want me to say about that. I love the group of guys, love the coach. The result isn't good enough."

The kind of hockey we've seen the last three weeks sure is a funny way to show love. Krueger should not have even been allowed on the plane to New Jersey late Monday night. That's 11 losses and counting, an 0-9-2 run that's three games shy of equaling the franchise record for a winless streak.

Can you imagine if they lose Tuesday night to the Devils, who have dropped 11 in a row at home and have already fallen to Buffalo three times this year? When does this end?

"I don't feel quit of anybody. It's for others to judge," Krueger insisted.

Sorry, Ralph.