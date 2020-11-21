Harrington: NHL, players association heading for ugly faceoff?

We're about to find out if hockey is going to learn a lesson from baseball or go down the same road.
It seems like a Jan. 1 start to the hockey season is optimistic at this point, especially as we've learned in recent days from multiple reports that the NHL wants to reopen the new CBA it just signed with the players in July before it opens training camps. Baseball hit similar snags over player pay for a shortened season before finally starting its 60-game slate on July 23.
The NHL is likely to play a much bigger percentage of its season than MLB, perhaps as many as 60 of the 82 scheduled games, but owners are still looking to cut down on their cash outlays because of the fear fans may not be in the buildings at the start of the season and for a long way into the schedule.
As part of the CBA, players agreed to defer 10% of their salaries for this season and cap escrow payments of their money at 20% for this year, sliding down to 10% by 2022-23 and 6% in the final three years of the deal. But as first reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the league reportedly asked the players to defer another chunk of salary – as much as 13% according to some reports – and increase the escrow payment to as much as 9% from 2023-2026.
Tweeted agent Allan Walsh in response to a Toronto radio station promoting an interview with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly: "Does the NHL’s word mean anything? The ink is barely dry on the new CBA and you’re demanding additional concessions from the players? You made the deal, now honor the deal."
Walsh also had a message for Commissioner Gary Bettman as well: "Imagine if NHL players approached the League four months after agreeing to a new CBA attempting to dramatically change the terms of the deal? How quickly would Gary say “Take a hike”? The ink isn’t even dry on the new deal."
We're approaching the time when a deal better be made in the next seven to 10 days if Jan. 1 is going to stay a target. If you figure a two-week training camp – and three weeks for the Sabres and six other teams that didn't take part in the Return to Play – players need to start coming back from Europe to serve their quarantines. And the Not So Magnificent Seven clubs need to be on the ice around Dec. 10.
Both sides have points here. The pandemic is getting worse. The CBA was signed with the expectation that the 2020-21 season would be a tough one revenue-wise, but projections are already much worse that initially expected. But as Walsh said, what in the world would the NHL say to the players if they approached the league looking for changes in a just-signed deal? Foolish to think they'd even do that, let alone what reaction it would create.
Remember, Bettman said multiple times the league was hopeful of playing a full 82-game schedule this season and that's obviously out the window now. The league's goal is clearly to get back to a more "normal" calendar for 2021-22, which is slated to mark the debut of the Seattle Kraken as the league's 32nd team.
No league or owner could have possibly predicted the type of financial harm a global pandemic would suddenly cause to the economics of sport. But the NHL just signed a deal. Hard to have much sympathy for billionaire owners crying poor, but we'll have to wait to see what this means to get a season going.
