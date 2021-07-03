Harrington: Sabres, Eichel drama must end soon

"I think my point was communication with all our players is critical and an extension of whether it’s players or sometimes it’s the agent," he said. "That’s just part of our day to day. So of course, yeah, I’m talking to all of our players."

Adams went on to say he spent "a long time" on the phone Wednesday with Eichel's representatives. And while the GM said "that’s just part of what we do," it means a little more when a team and its $10 million a year captain are heading for an inevitable divorce.

Rumors are rampant around the NHL about Eichel's next stop and while some seem legitimate, others are goofy. The Sabres aren't rewarding Eichel with a trade home to Boston and, the insistence of the New York media aside, they're not trading Eichel to the Rangers to line the pockets of new GM Chris Drury. Especially since the Rangers don't have a high pick in this draft and seem loathe to part with any of their top young players.

It was mighty interesting that just after Adams finished talking Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings acquired two-time 30-goal scorer Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville – and only needed to give up this year's second-round pick and next year's third-round to do it.