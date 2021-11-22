Harrington: Sabres' season reaches first crisis point

Here's an early crisis point for Don Granato with the Sabres: Five games in seven days in the wake of that 5-0 flameout against Calgary. As much as we see how the team reacts, it will be interesting to gauge the first-year head coach's response as well.

The big picture is more than you could have reasonably expected at this stage. At 7-7-2, the Sabres entered the weekend just two points out of a playoff spot. Yes, two. And an 82-point pace for the season far exceeds any prediction offered before the season.

But the team has been trending downward at 2-6-1 in the last nine games and without Victor Olofsson, the power play has been abysmal. Injuries have been such a huge issue that the surprising return to practice Friday by defenseman Henri Jokiharju was a major booster shot to the club.

Coaches matter a ton in this sport. We've see in recent years how names like Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh) and Craig Berube (St. Louis) took over a team in midseason and won a Stanley Cup. This year, Derek King has won his first four games in Chicago after Jeremy Colliton got fired. Demeanor often is as important as strategy, which is why the play-free attitude of Granato was a welcome change from the regimented structure of Ralph Krueger.

Granato resisted the temptation for any major shakeups in practice in the wake of the Calgary debacle, a game that rates as an aberration for this club this season but one you could still see coming, given the growing number of scoring chances the team has allowed in recent games.

We'll see what a largely status quo lineup will mean Sunday in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers and back home Monday against Columbus. Then see what Granato does for home games Wednesday and Friday against Boston and Montreal.

There's not going to be major callups from Rochester. And Granato is patient, perhaps to a fault. He waited a game or two too long to switch his defense pairs, finally getting Rasmus Dahlin away from Will Butcher and to a more dependable partner in Mark Pysyk. And he rarely erupts much on the bench, but had an outburst Tuesday in Pittsburgh that alternate captain Kyle Okposo said made an impact on its rarity alone.

The mostly calm response to trouble so far brought you back to something Granato said earlier this season when asked what he thought makes Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper tick.

"He has a great balance of coaching. He coaches in the moment, the players are always in the moment," Granato said of two-time Stanley Cup champion Cooper, a fellow alum of the coaching tree from the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers. "I don't think he overcoaches, I don't think he undercoaches, it's a really good balance there. And his teams have life and personality. There's a lot to like."

The Sabres are still trying to forge their identity. They were an attacking team that was difficult to play against early in the season but injuries eroded that style and you wonder how much it can work on a nightly basis anyway given stretches of the schedule like this one.

"If we want to get to our game, you don't just go out and do that," Granato said Friday. "You don't get a meeting with the other team and say, 'Hey, let us do this.' And it was almost as if we played that way (against Calgary). You've got to wear on the other team, And then you can get to your game and how you want to play. Your style, your identity will show.

"It's one of those games you want to forget but you know you have to remember," he added. "You want to get rid of it. But there's lessons in there to be learned."

Granato admitted that Saturday's practice in Harborcenter was likely the most in-depth one the schedule will allow the Sabres to have for the next week or so, but he's not fretting over that either.

"You can make adjustments right away and instead of practicing them, you're saying, 'OK, this adjustment has happened tonight in the game,' " Granato said. "It's completely different because you're playing the game and not practicing but it's equally and sometimes even better to do that. I'm not concerned with the bulk of games and not practice. I think you can do things and make improvements to target within the next game."

One positive is that Granato has been able to get balance through his lineup. A crutch of having elite players like Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart is too many other players waited for them to get the job done. Can't do that anymore.

The Sabres have gotten scoring from every line as eight forwards have at least three goals. And you would think Vinnie Hinostroza (one goal on 26 shots) will start finding the net soon, as he's tied for fifth among the forwards in shots.

"We need all our guys to believe they can score," Granato said. "When you think about the NHL, you think about, 'Oh, this guy's a goal scorer and this guy's not.' Well, I always looked at it and said, 'Guys score different ways. Some guys score and it goes off their shin pad, but get to the area where you can score. And don't be surprised that you score.''

