Harvick, Hamlin still looking for a win heading to Kansas

He's not alone as the series heads to the Heartland.

Denny Hamlin, another three-time winner at Kansas, has eight top-5 finishes in the opening 10 races but has yet to reach victory lane. He's won two of the last three races at the mile-and-a-half oval just west of downtown Kansas City, including the "spring" race last season that was pushed to late July because of the pandemic.

It's not that Harvick and Hamlin haven't been fast; the two have spent most of the season running in the top 5. They just haven't led the lap that matters the most.

"I mean, there's frustration, for sure. But it doesn't change my attitude or work ethic," Hamlin said after a second-place finish at Richmond a couple weeks ago. "I'm going to work just as hard to win next week and the week after that. You're a competitor, you want to win. Especially when you have a great opportunity to win."

Like Harvick and Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott hope to turn their success at Kansas into a long-awaited win.

Busch has more wins (six across all series) in the 20-year history of the track than any other driver, while series champion Elliott won the 2018 playoff race at Kansas and has six top-10s there in 10 career starts.