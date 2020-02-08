Harvick signs extension with SHR

He hasn't totally surrendered his side jobs: Harvick is still the face of Kevin Harvick Inc., a sports and celebrity-marketing agency that boasts country music singers, MMA fighters and even his fellow NASCAR drivers on the roster. KHI had a front-row seat to one of the biggest UFC fights in company history when Harvick's buddy Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone fought Conor McGregor last month in the main event of UFC 246.

"The easy part is doing the contract and getting the things that the athlete does," Harvick said. "The hard part is that you are almost like a concierge service of trying to accomplish everything else and connect the dots to the right people and the right fit for those clients. It is all drastically different and some of that comes from different sports and different leagues and different personalities."

Harvick surely hopes his Daytona 500 doesn't end with an early KO -- McGregor floored Cerrone only 20 seconds into the bout with a perfectly placed kick to the head.

"We'll start a new path and get him back in the cage and enthused about everything," Harvick said.

Cerrone likely will skip Daytona when Harvick tries to become the 13th driver to win two Daytona 500s and a victory would come 13 years after his only checkered flag at the "Great American Race."