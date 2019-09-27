Tim Locastro's sprint speed — defined as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window," according to MLB's Statcast — is 30.7 feet per second. Based on that metric, he is the fastest player in Major League Baseball.
It shows on the base paths. Locastro has 17 stolen bases in 2019. That ranks him second on the Diamondbacks.
In parts of three major league seasons, he hasn't been caught stealing. With 22 stolen bases in as many attempts, he's closing in on Tim Raines' record of 27 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career.