'He loves to win': Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich was another major factor. It's no secret that players around the league hold the longtime San Antonio coach in the highest regard, and Durant said the opportunity to play for the five-time NBA champion factored into his thinking.

"If he had said no, I would have begged, cried, done anything I could to change his mind," Popovich said. "That's pretty obvious. But what it says about him, No. 1, is he loves the game. He really loves to play basketball. He loves to win. He loves the camaraderie. He wants to be part of this, all the time, as we all know. And that's his motivation. At the core, that's what he loves to do and luckily for all of us, that's who he is."

Mike Brown was part of Golden State's coaching staff when Durant was with the Warriors. Brown is also the coach of the Nigerian Olympic team, meaning he will be coaching against Durant — and his current boss, U.S. assistant coach and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr — when the Americans play the top African team in their first exhibition of this summer's stay in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Like everyone else in the NBA, Brown only raves about Durant.