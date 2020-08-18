Head-on Thruway crash kills wrong-way driver, two others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FARMINGTON — An 81-year-old man reported as a missing endangered adult in Ohio was killed along with two others after he drove the wrong way on the Thruway and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, state police said.

Charles Bargerstock of Stow, Ohio, who was alone in his westbound car, died at the scene along with the driver of the eastbound car, 24-year-old Himel Joy, and Joy's passenger Mojammal Rasel, 30, at about 1:30 a.m. in Farmington, southeast of Rochester, according to state police.

Two other passengers in the eastbound car were hospitalized, one with serious injuries. The four men from the Astoria neighborhood of Queens were driving back from Niagara Falls, police said.

Bargerstock had left his residence Monday morning for an appointment he failed to keep, prompting a missing adult alert. The crash scene was almost 300 miles (480 kilometers) from his hometown.

Police believe Bargerstock drove the wrong way down the highway for several miles before the crash.

Police said there were no signs of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash. The investigation was continuing.

