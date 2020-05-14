Health chief under fire for alleged remark about police

The department said Barbot had apologized to Monahan "for her contribution to the exchange."

"The apology was accepted, and agreement was arrived between the two to ensure that respirators were delivered to members of the force," press secretary Patrick Gallahue said. "This has always been about saving the lives of our health care workers, police officers and every New Yorker who is fighting through this pandemic."

The head of the city's largest police union said Barbot should be fired.

"Dr. Barbot should be forced to look in the eye of every police family who lost a hero to this virus. Look them in the eye and tell them they aren't worth a rat's ass," said Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

An official who was briefed on the phone call between Barbot and Monahan said it happened after Monahan called to complain that NYPD personnel sent to pick up 500,000 protective face masks from a New Jersey warehouse were told they'd only be getting 50,000.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.