Healthy, deeper No. 4 Clemson ready for championship run

The championship game in Charlotte is set for Dec. 19 with Notre Dame already locked in since it also will not play after Saturday when it hosts Syracuse. The ACC decided the three league contenders, No. 9 Miami has one loss, will be evaluated on nine-game seasons.

If Clemson beat the Fighting Irish for the title, the Tigers would be headed for a sixth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff and a chance at their third national title in five years.

The depth issues were more pronounced on defense entering the year. Clemson had front-line strength as it replaced six starters including three of four in the secondary.

Swinney said Clemson will need contributions from everyone on the roster.

Backup DJ Uiagalelei went 1-1 as a starter in place of Lawrence, rallying Clemson from 18 points behind to defeat Boston College 34-28 on Oct. 31. Uiagalelei, a freshman, threw for 439 yards in the loss at Notre Dame the following week.

Freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson has filled in for his injured teammates and is tied for second on the team with three sacks.