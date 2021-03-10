'Healthy' Prescott signs richest contract in Cowboys history

"Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on this uniform and put on this star," Prescott said. "So through it all, through the two years I guess you can say or more, there was never a slight doubt in my mind that I wouldn't wear the star for the rest of my life."

Jones never wavered in saying he considered Prescott a franchise quarterback, but acknowledged the drawn-out negotiations created debate that took on "a life of its own" over whether the Cowboys believed in the former Mississippi State standout for the long term.

"Don't confuse that with how right we think this decision is, and how right and how much it's been there from the very beginning," Jones said. "This fits what I and what I want our Cowboy fans to think about when we think about the Dallas Cowboys."

Even before Prescott's injury, the Cowboys started slowly in coach Mike McCarthy's first season. But Prescott was still leading the NFL in yards passing for the league's No. 1 offense. Those numbers plummeted as Dallas lost its first four games without Prescott, falling to 2-7 on the way to a 6-10 finish.