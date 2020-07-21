Heard says Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs

Laws read out text messages on May 22, 2016, in which Heard allegedly tells Musk she is going to obtain a restraining order against Depp, and the billionaire offers to "arrange 24/7 security." Musk allegedly said the offer would stand, "even if you never wanted to see me again ... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."

Depp and Heard met on the set of the comedy "The Rum Diary," released in 2011. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and it was finalized in 2017.

In the first nine days of testimony at the High Court, judge Andrew Nicol heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who backed his version of events. In his testimony, Depp said he was the one being abused by Heard and that she had a history of being violent against him.

Via audio recordings of the couple discussing various incidents played in court, Depp's lawyer sought to show that Heard admitted she had been violent against Depp. Heard said any contact was purely self-defense.

"I knew better than to fight with him about the details of the fight, and what he perceived as injuries to him," she said. "My job was to say sorry and get him on track, and move on to bigger things."