Heat advisory for Sunday includes all of Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of the central New York and Finger Lakes regions, saying high temperatures and humidity could cause people to become ill.

The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for an area that includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties. Heat index values could reach as high as 99 degrees.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS said.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

For additional weather information, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0