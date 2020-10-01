Heat are ailing, but insist NBA Finals vs Lakers aren't over

Nunn had 18 points in Game 1. He was Miami's starter the entire regular season, finished second in the rookie of the year voting, but has been used sparingly in the playoffs — in part because Dragic has been so good, in part because Nunn missed Miami's first 25 days in the bubble because of his recovery from the coronavirus.

"I'm ready to play," Nunn said. "I've been ready, been all season. I had to step up, and simple as that. I'll be ready to play and compete and go out there and try to get a win."

The numbers clearly show that Game 1 winners typically prevail in a series. The Heat know it's not an absolute rule. So does James. All three of Miami's NBA titles came after Game 1 losses in the finals. James was part of two of those comebacks, and his third championship in Cleveland was won in the same fashion.

This feels a bit different, of course, given the injury concerns.

"This is when you feel most alive, when you're being tested competitively and challenged in new ways, different ways," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This is a quality opponent. This is the way the whole playoff system is supposed to be set up. It's supposed to get tougher and more challenging every single round and may the best team win at the very end."

