Candidate name: Heidi Nightengale
Municipality: City of Auburn
Office sought: Cayuga County Legislator for Distirct 10
Political party (or parties): Democrat and Working Familes Party
Age: 58
Family information: I am single, never married and have no children of my own though I was the foster parent to three teen girls. I am the caretaker of my elderly father who lives with me and suffers from heart failure and Alzheimer's with mixed vascular dementia. It is my joy to take care of him now just as he cared for me through my childhood and into my early adulthood.
Professional and previous political experience: I have worked in Auburn and Cayuga County for not-for-profit human services agencies creating researched based programs to assist at-risk youth and their families. I was one of four leaders who implemented the 6 million dollar grant for "Safe Schools and Healthy Students" beginning in 2001. In this capacity and as Deputy Director I had oversight of an annual 2 million dollar budget, 14 community based programs and 76 employees. I helped to initiate and implement the training of SROs (School Resource Officers) for the Auburn Enlarged School District and several County School Districts including Port Pyron, Cato, and Union Springs Schools. These SROs have continued to serve our schools for 17 years. I also was part of the team to implement, train and develop the Cayuga County SWAT team with training from the best practices of the Federal Department Justice to respond to active shooters situations in our schools and public places. I have served on boards ranging from the Booker T. Washington Center, East Hill Medical Center, the Cayuga County Human Services Coalition along with active membership in grass roots groups working toward promoting and celebrating diversity. For the past 15 years I have been teaching Human Services for SUNY Empire State College at its location on the Cayuga Community County Campus. In this capacity I have assisted hundreds of Cayuga County residents to receive college degrees to increase their ability to secure employment which works to support their families with a living income and more.
Education: I received a Bachelor of Art in English with a concentration writing from Keuka College in 1983 and I received a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Cornell University in 1991.
Message to voters: I’ve spent 30 years in the human services field in Auburn and my neighbors and I in District 10 have many things in common: the desire for a good quality of life, concerns about the opiate crisis and the public safety issues inherent and its human toll on life, the largest density of abandoned homes (zombie homes) in the city, and the lack of a district directed economic develop plan and the assurance that we always have access to safe drinking water.
I have been a resident of District 10 for 26 years. I moved into this community after my first job- Director of the Neighborhood House in the mid -1980s through the early 1990s. I CHOSE to live in District 10. I bought my home on Cottage Street-exactly in the middle of the district, and just a few blocks from Neighborhood house.
I am running for Cayuga County Legislature with a desire to utilize my community advocacy, organization building, and budgeting experience to increase the well- being of working families in my district and Cayuga County.
As the daughter of a union truck driver and one of seven siblings, I was the first in my family to attend college. As a student I cleaned the bathrooms of the trucking terminal where my father worked to earn a tank of gas. I have held a life- long understanding of hard work.
I have worked in Cayuga County for over 25 years assisting youth and families to overcome problems related to the issues of poverty, poor access to early intervention and the myriad of issues which continue to plague youth and families to meet their full potential. Before beginning to teach at SUNY Empire State College on the Cayuga County Community College campus, I was the Deputy Director of The Partnership for Results created through a 6 million dollar grant from three branches of the Federal Government. As one of four leaders in implementing this grant I had oversight of a two million dollar annual budget. I will bring those strong fiscal analysis skills to the County Legislature as I critically and thoughtfully analyze service capacity with an aim toward a balanced budget and tax caps.
I am the owner of an internationally award winning publishing house located in District 10-this work has brought positive attention to Auburn from dozens of countries around the globe. Doing this work as a publisher along with my teaching responsibilities, I have contributed to the resurgence of the arts through my publishing house. I am also a published writer of two children's books and two chapbooks of poetry and have been a writer in the schools in over 80 classrooms in three states. My creative abilities and the thinking with strongly contribute to the need for creative problem solving on the County Legislative level.
In talking with my neighbors I have discovered many who are working from their homes in "cottage based" businesses. I will dedicate time to educate these individuals and small business owner about the support available through County programs like CEDA.
With my fiscal skills, both public and private, I will promote the need for careful, conscientious decision making involving tax payers’ dollars. I will promote efficient and effective government as a priority.
I have been described as thoughtful, intelligent and collaborative, and I will use all these qualities and my experience, insights and proven skills to serve the constituents of District 10 and the County as a whole.