Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women's major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn't believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too.

Seeking her second major title after the Women's PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn't been in contention this deep into one of women's golf's biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back on 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could shoot only even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day when only a few tough pin placements kept very low scores off cards.

Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67).

Above them in a tie for fourth place, five behind Henderson, were Carlota Ciganda (67) and Sei Young Kim (68).

If the end to the 2021 tournament is anything to go by, there's plenty to play for on Sunday.

Minjee Lee made up a seven-shot deficit to third-round leader Lee Jeong-eun in the final round last year and beat her in a playoff.

Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.

"I've gone out there and I've played nicely all day. I've given myself chance after chance. I've hit good putts," Clarke said. "I've hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last."

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open's Claret Jug in 2011.

"It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. "I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open."

But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand's Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.

"Just look at the leaderboard, some top names right behind me," Broadhurst said. "I'm under no illusions, I'm going to have to go out and shoot a number tomorrow."