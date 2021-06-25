Hendrick gets plenty of mileage from his gamble on Larson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Hendrick was convinced there was little risk in signing Kyle Larson, who if given the chance would prove he was worth sponsorship investment after his long suspension by NASCAR for using a racial slur.

The team owner signed machine tool maker Cincinnati Inc. and truck manufacturer Freightliner — existing Hendrick Motorsports partners — to sponsor a pair of races each right before the season. Next came Valvoline, which in April said it was adding three races as primary sponsor for Larson.

Now Larson is the hottest driver in NASCAR and sponsors have to pony up substantial sums to get their logos on the No 5 Chevrolet. Hendrick's gamble paid off — and continues to pay off.

The Valvoline marketing department had initial reservations about the tie. But chief executive Sam Mitchell said he took Hendrick Motorsports' word that Larson had put the work in to prove his character.

That trust was rewarded last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway when Larson drove a Valvoline-sponsored car to victory for the first time since Johnny Benson in 2002. Mitchell was at the track with his two 22-year-old sons and celebrated Father's Day with his first trip to victory lane and the family talked about it on the drive home.