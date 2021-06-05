Hendrick train rolls into Sonoma seeking 4th straight win

NASCAR used a higher downforce package when it raced Sonoma last in 2019, and it returns with lower downforce and no practice or qualifying because of pandemic precautions. The Carousel goes down from Turn 4 through Turns 5 and 6 before leading into the course's longest straightaway and the Turn 7 hairpin.

Truex went to the Toyota simulator earlier this week "just to kind of reacclimate myself to the track," but drivers aren't sure what to expect with this downforce package and the Carousel.

"I think it's just a really awkward corner, and it doesn't feel like a corner a race car should be going through," said Cole Custer, who has only run a K&N Pro Series West race on the configuration.

"It's really tight, really downhill, off camber. It's just a really tough corner, and it's something that you never go through there and feel like you did it right. It never feels natural, so it's one of those things you just kind of have to hit your marks and make sure you don't overdo it through there."

ODDS AND ENDS: Elliott is the 11-5 favorite to win Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. ... Truck Series regular Ben Rhodes will make his Cup Series debut driving for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Chevrolet. He won the truck race on the Daytona Road Course earlier this year and is the fifth different driver to pilot the No. 77 for Spire this season. ... There are five California natives in the field, including Cole Custer from Ladera Ranch and Tyler Reddick from Corning, both making their Sonoma debuts.

