High school amateur holds clubhouse lead at US Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO — The calculus homework awaiting Megha Ganne might have to wait a couple more days to get done. The 17-year-old amateur has more pressing business this weekend at the U.S. Women's Open.

Ganne followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round at the Olympic Club on Friday and was tied for the clubhouse lead with Megan Khang after the morning groups at 4-under 138.

The high school junior from New Jersey is aiming to become the first amateur to hold at least a share of the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Women's Open since Carol Semple Thompson in 1978. She hopes that will buy her some extra time on that calculus homework and a shoutout on Twitter from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy could help her cause.

"I don't know how I'm going to manage to fit that into my schedule in the next few days," she said. "Hopefully, my teacher gives me a little bit more time to do that. It's hard to balance both."

Khang moved into a tie with Ganne by birdieing the par-5 17th. England's Mel Reid shared the first-round lead with Ganne with a 67 and teed off in the afternoon.