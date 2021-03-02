High winds leave tens of thousands without power

A wind advisory was in effect from Monday night until 4 p.m. Tuesday in New York City, where the winds forced ferry operators to suspend service from at least one Brooklyn pier.

In New Hampshire, the storm trapped some people in an elevator, delayed a COVID-19 clinic and caused anxious moments in Londonderry when power lines fell on a school bus.

The power lines were not live and no one was hurt, officials said. Another bus took the children to school.

The wind, meanwhile, destroyed the main tent at a vaccination site at Southern New Hampshire University, forcing people with appointments to go to another site for vaccinations, said Jake Leon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Earlier, blackouts were affecting 30,000 customers across Massachusetts, including in Boston. High winds toppled scaffolding at the site of a seven-story building under construction late Monday night.

Authorities said no one was injured by the scaffolding collapse.

"Because it was night and it was cold, people were not anywhere near it," Fire Department District Chief Pat Nichols said. "It's very fortunate that nobody was hurt."