Hinch reflects on Astros sign-stealing scam in return

Hinch added that he has largely been quiet in publicly reflecting on his time in Houston because his "relationship with that time is complicated." He said he's tried to keep the stain of his actions away from the Tigers since they hired him.

"It's something I take very seriously," he said. "I will continue to apologize not only to the Houston fans, but to all the fans around baseball and continue to repeat how wrong it was. And for that, we're going to have to live with that for the rest of our careers. It's part of my story."

There's been quite a bit of turnover on Houston's roster since Hinch left, but several players remain from his teams and were excited about seeing him on Monday.

"He did amazing things for this organization," shortstop Carlos Correa said. "It's really special. I learned a lot from A.J. He was a great manager to us."

The Astros have faced hostile and angry crowds on the road early this season from fans still upset about Houston's cheating — spectators weren't allowed to attend games last season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Remaining players that were on a team proven to have cheated have faced taunts of "cheaters," been subject to incessant boos and even had things thrown onto the field at them.