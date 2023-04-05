The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office recognized a milestone on Wednesday when, for the first time in its 224 year history, the primary deputies assigned to a Road Patrol shift were all women. Sheriff Brian Schenck congratulated the deputies on the occasion and thanked them for "all you do to make our community a safer and better place to live." The deputies are, from left, Stephanie Wojcikowski, Ashley Lawson and Nikki Loveless.