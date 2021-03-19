Hits & Misses: Baseball returning to Auburn, quiet St. Patrick's Day, aid on the way for schools

HIT: Baseball will be returning to Auburn this summer as the city has officially joined the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The league is a New York-based, wooden-bat summer league for players with NCCA eligibility and fills a big gap left by Major League Baseball's decision to eliminate Auburn and many other cities from its new farm system. The owners of the new team, Auburn Baseball Inc., have secured a rental agreement for Falcon Park through 2023, with an option to extend the deal for three additional years. The team will carry on the nickname Doubledays and is scheduled to play 28 home games and 26 road games beginning June 5 with a postseason in August.
MISS: The COVID-19 pandemic hampered another community celebration this week as St. Patrick's Day came and went without the usual large gatherings. The Ancient Order of the Hibernians hosted its annual party, and St. Mary's Church in Auburn helped keep the spirit of the day alive with a drive-thru takeout dinner offering of corned beef and cabbage, serving 263 dinners to people eager to carry on the celebration at home.
HIT: COVID-19 relief funds on the way from Washington include more than $20 million for Cayuga County-area school districts. Area school leaders are still waiting for details, but U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said the money can be used for things like providing after-school programs to help students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and also help schools reopen for in-person classes. The Auburn school district is set to receive $9.8 million and is looking into purchasing protective shields for student desks in the event the district is allowed to have students three feet apart instead of the required six-feet of social distancing.
