Hits & Misses: Baseball returning to Auburn, quiet St. Patrick's Day, aid on the way for schools

HIT: COVID-19 relief funds on the way from Washington include more than $20 million for Cayuga County-area school districts. Area school leaders are still waiting for details, but U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said the money can be used for things like providing after-school programs to help students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and also help schools reopen for in-person classes. The Auburn school district is set to receive $9.8 million and is looking into purchasing protective shields for student desks in the event the district is allowed to have students three feet apart instead of the required six-feet of social distancing.