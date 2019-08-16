HIT: To helping students stay focused on learning during the summer.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES recently wrapped up its Extended School Year with a showcase allowing students to demonstrate the projects they worked on during the six-week program. The coursework combines reading, writing and math instruction with crafting, experiments, building projects, and field trips with new opportunities for learning to help students with disabilities maintain previously learned lessons.
MISS: To a police officer being injured on the job.
The Auburn Police Department said that officers responded to a noise complaint at about 2 a.m. Wednesday to find a 32-year-old man causing a disturbance at a home on Genesee Street. When officers placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct he lowered his head and rammed into three officers, police said, injuring one to the point that they will need time out of work to recover. The man was charged with felony assault and sent to the county jail.
HIT: To a local fundraiser for an admirable cause.
The annual HR Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament at the Wells College Golf Course on Sunday brought together veterans and their supporters to help raise money and awareness for an organization dedicated to supporting those who served. Home For Our Troops builds and donates homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to help with mobility issues and other challenges that make navigating traditionally constructed homes difficult or impossible. To learn more, visit hfotusa.org.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.