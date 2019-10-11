HIT: To a boost in support for crime victims.
The Auburn Police Department recently learned that it succeeded in securing a federal grant to cover the cost of a victim advocate position. The three-year, $275,000 grant from the Department of Justice will allow a specialist employed by Cayuga Counseling Services to work at the police station to help crime victims with access to emotional support, trauma counseling, legal services and other needs. The immediate availability of a qualified advocate will be a great asset for people who have been victimized.
MISS: Police said a woman who was offering animals for sale was keeping them in deplorable conditions.
A complaint from a person who purchased a diseased puppy led to the discovery of 32 animals that were not being properly cared for at a home in Martville in Oswego County. Authorities charged the woman with 32 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of selling a diseased animal. More than 20 dogs were found at the home, as well as tortoises and two prairie dogs. They were turned over to Hannibal's animal control officer for medical treatment.
HIT: To the recovery of an Adirondacks lake.
Lake Colden was declared "fishless" three decades ago after the affects of acid rain had degraded the water quality so badly that fish could not survive and reproduce there. State and federal regulations have since cut down on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, and the lake was recently found to have a breeding population of brook trout. Finding fish in Lake Colden is great news for the Adirondacks, but it won't do the average angler much good — the lake is surrounded by some of the highest peaks in the state and accessible only by a hike of more than 10 miles.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.