HIT: To an ongoing effort to make affordable housing in Auburn more than just a place to live.
The 188-unit townhouse community Melone Village was built in 1980 and had really been showing its age before the recent completion of a $12 million project to upgrade and beautify parts of the complex inside and out. A second round of renovations has already begun to rehabilitate another 62 units, and more work is planned for future years.
MISS: A man who apparently wasn't satisfied with stealing just a small number of items was charged this week with filling a tote with more than $3,000 worth of tobacco products from the Walmart in Auburn late last year.
This is clearly not the Rochester man's first brush with the law, because by the time Auburn police were able to identify him as a suspect, he was already under the care and control of the Genesee County Jail.
HIT: It's no secret that people in the publishing business are fans of reading, so we were delighted to hear about an Auburn boy sharing his love of books with his neighbors.
Leonard Kloiber, 5, recently helped with the completion of a wooden box in his yard containing books that people passing by can feel free to take home. The venture is part of Little Free Library, an international effort to encourage people to set up book exchanges. Leonard is an avid reader and decided to share many books from his personal collection in his library so "people wouldn't be sad that they didn't have any books."