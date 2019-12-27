HIT: To nearing the end of a long journey.
A years-long effort to honor people who made an impact on the community is near fruition — and the results are ready to be viewed by the public. A memorial to the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post 1776 and the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps was unveiled recently at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Supporters have worked for years — and raised thousands of dollars — to preserve the memory of those who founded the post and the band. The memorial will be placed in Market Street park in the spring.
MISS: To a sour way to end the year.
An Auburn man will be spending about the next three years in prison for selling cocaine. The 47-year-old admitted his guilt this week in Cayuga County Court, and awaits sentencing in the first part of 2020.
HIT: To making people smile during the holidays.
Area police and corrections officers went out to mingle with the public last week to spread some Christmas cheer. The Random Acts of Kindness event saw members hanging out at Wegmans in Auburn to pay the grocery bills of unsuspecting shoppers, while others delivered pizzas from Angelo's and explained that they had paid for the orders. "It was very heart-warming," said Christopher DeLeo after receiving an officer-delivered pizza. "It just felt good to know that people care."
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.