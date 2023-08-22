HIT: Downtown Auburn has been buzzing with activity as the summer season winds down, and people have been taking advantage of opportunities to get outdoors and have some fun.

About 200 runners dashed through downtown on Aug. 12 as the Downtown Auburn Mile returned for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the one-mile race finished up, racers, their families and spectators hung out on State Street for a performance by Mike Powell and the Echo Sound as part of the city's Music on the Mall series. The run was organized by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and presented by Active Physical Therapy Solutions.

The following day brought crowds out for the city's Founders Day celebration, where vendors were lined up along Genesee Street and antique and classic cars of all shapes and sizes were on display. A market was held at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, and the Seward House Museum offered free trolley tours. Artists worked on a mural behind Auburn Public Theater, and Nate "The Great" Marshall attracted a crowd on Exchange Street singing and playing guitar.

MISS: A series of violent crimes has kept local law enforcement officers busy in Auburn.

Two suspects captured in Auburn after the conclusion of a dangerous high-speed chase have been indicted on a long-list of criminal charges. A Red Creek man is accused, among other things, of intentionally trying to cause "serious physical injury" to three Auburn Police Department officers by attempting to ram a stolen vehicle he was driving into them at high speed. The pair of suspects is also accused of an unrelated assault for an alleged attacked that injured a person on Owasco Street.

The grand jury also returned indictments against Darryl Jones, 58, and Michael Barski, 36, Grome Antonacci announced Monday. Both were indicted for an Aug. 13 robbery on Orchard Street in Auburn. According to Auburn police, Jones stole $60 and a cellphone from a victim and placed a gun against their head to do so. He and Barski allegedly then attacked the victim with a metal cane.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery (a class B armed violent felony), one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C armed violent felony) and one count of second-degree assault (a class D violent felony). Barski was indicted on one count of second-degree assault (a class D violent felony).

Jones and Barski will be arraigned in Cayuga County Court at a date to be determined. Jones faces a sentence of 25 years in prison, and Barski faces a sentence of seven years.

Huntington, Jones and Barski are all remanded without bail at the Cayuga County Jail.

Grome Antonacci said the three indictments represent her office's focus on the prosecution of violent felony offenders as part of the Gun-Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

"We will continue to work hand in hand with our GIVE partners to expedite the prosecution of violent felony offenders in our community," the district attorney said.

ff

Two men have been charged following an armed robbery in Auburn on Sunday afternoon that prompted a shelter-in-place order in the area of Orchard and James streets.

According to a news release from the Auburn Police Department on Monday afternoon, Darryl Jones, of 10 Orchard St., Upper Apartment, was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Michael Barski, also of 10 Orchard St., Upper Apartment, was charged with second-degree assault.

Police said that at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jones approached a person visiting the upper apartment at 10 Orchard St., placed a gun against their head and demanded property from them. The person complied, turning over a cellphone and $60 in cash. Barski then placed the person in a headlock from behind while Jones beat the person with a metal cane, striking them multiple times.

The victim was able to leave the apartment and call 911. Due to a gun being involved and the serious nature of the incident, police cordoned off the area and issued the shelter-in-place order via reverse 911. The department's Emergency Response Team and Gun-Involved Violence Elimination Team were also activated. A search produced a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, and the cane.

gg

Two people have been indicted — with one facing as much as 23 years in prison — on charges related to an alleged robbery in Auburn that left a victim with injuries.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci on Tuesday said that a grand jury returned an indictment against Courtney Donovan, 26, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Alasia Daniels, 26, of Auburn, related to the investigation of a robbery that occurred on July 21 in the area of Cottage Street in Auburn.

The indictment charges the pair with two counts of second-degree robbery, a violent felony, and one count each of endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment alleges that both defendants, individually and while acting in concert with each other, forcibly stole property from someone and that during the commission of the crime, caused physical injury to the victim.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Cayuga County Court, and both face a 15-year determinate prison sentence on the robbery charges.

Donovan faces an additional eight-year consecutive sentence on an unrelated felony charge, for an aggregate term of 23 years of imprisonment.

Grome Antonacci said in a news release that Donovan was remanded without bail at the Cayuga County Jail and is being held on an unrelated felony bench warrant issued when she fled the state of New York while pending sentencing. Daniels was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part and released against the recommendation of the district attorney’s office.

fffff

The New York State Fair, much like the "Fast & Furious" series, is about family.

There will be plenty for adults during the 13-day fair, which begins Wednesday. But Sean Hennessey, interim director of the state fair, told The Citizen that they wanted to focus on youth entertainment this year.

The fair hopes to achieve that with a few additions to the entertainment lineup. Dinosaur Expedition will feature more than 60 life-like dinosaurs in the Expo Center during the fair's 13-day run. "Peppa Pig Live!" is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Chevy Court. A Disney-themed costume party will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Chevy Court.

The three events could be massive draws for families with young children. In 2016, the fair hosted a "Paw Patrol" road tour during its final weekend. It was a huge success and helped the fair break an all-time attendance record.

When scheduling those events, Hennessey said they sought to make it easier for families to attend.

"Weekends are family time," he said.

Like the concerts during the fair, the dinosaur exhibit, Disney costume party and Peppa Pig show are free with fair admission. Admission costs $6 for adults and is free for fairgoers ages 65 and older or 12 and younger.

In an interview with The Citizen, Hennessey also addressed other fair-related topics, from new things at the fair to what's happening with vendors.

What's new?

Hennessey highlighted some new grounds entertainers, namely Lady Houdini and Rocket Robot, who will be at the fair this year.

Voice of the Farmer will be at the state fair, with nearly 40 raised beds featuring crops that can be found across New York. The fair partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to showcase the crops, according to Hennessey.

A regional stage with acts from across the state will be part of the entertainment lineup. Hennessey said they contacted musicians in different regions of the state, including the Mohawk Valley and western New York, to perform at the fair.

While it's not a new event, the Talent Showcase returns this year for the first time since 2019.

A year after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a nearly $35 million plan for additional fair improvements, the first two projects have been completed. There is a new goat pavilion and Cheyenne Street upgrades. The street was paved last week.

Vendors

Alice Maggiore, the fair's spokesperson, said one of the questions she gets the most is whether Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli Sausage will return to the fair.

After the fair was canceled in 2020, Dinosaur and Gianelli pulled out when the fair returned the following year, citing staffing issues. Dinosaur and Gianelli partnered to run a popular stand at Chevy Court.

Hennessey revealed that he spoke to Dinosaur and Gianelli in 2022 about a return to the fair, but he said staffing remains a concern.

Overall, about 90% of the fair's vendors are returning this year.

"People want to see the old tried and true," Hennessey said. "But they want to have new experiences as well. They'll get that here at the New York State Fair."

Music

As it does every year, the fair aims to have a diverse entertainment lineup. There are two main music stages — Chevy Court, near the main gate, and Suburban Park, which is on the west end of the fairgrounds.

The Chevy Court acts include opening day performers Chubby Checker (1 p.m.) and Salt-N-Pepa (6 p.m.). Lee Greenwood, Bret Michaels and The Fray are among the other Chevy Court performers.

At Suburban Park, the acts range from Ludacris and Lainey Wilson to REO Speedwagon and Theory of a Deadman. The full concert schedule can be found on the fair's website, nysfair.ny.gov.

"It's going to be a great year in terms of artist expression," Hennessey said.

Smoking

After the fair changed its smoking policy in 2022, it received an update ahead of this year's fair.

The designated smoking areas that were established last year have been removed outside of select gates at the fairgrounds. Now, if you want to smoke, you must leave the fair to access one of the designated areas. You will be allowed to reenter the fair.

'Quality vs. quantity'

Before COVID, the fair set all-time attendance records four years in a row. When that streak began, there was an annual pursuit of a new mark.

But the fair's approach is different. Yes, they want people to come. However, there is an emphasis on quality over quantity.

As COVID fears subside, Hennessey thinks people are more comfortable being in places like the fairgrounds and attending large events.

Does that mean he is predicting a record-breaking year for the fair? Nope. He reiterated the quality-versus-quantity message.

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 23, and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, while buildings open at 10 a.m. every day.