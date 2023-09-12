HIT: Hundreds of people filled Genesee Street in Auburn Saturday for the annual CNY TomatoFest, which acts as both a celebration of the season and an important food-collection event. The gathering included informational displays, area nonprofits, shopping, games,food and more. About 1,000 cans of food had been donated by midday for distribution to community food pantries.

Farther north, families gathered Saturday for Port Byron Canal Day. That celebration, which was revived last year for the first time since 2004, featured live music, a cornhole tournament, a duck derby and more.

With the increase in reports, the department issued a series of reminders about the toxins, which tend to appear on Owasco, Cayuga and Skaneateles lakes more often toward the end of summer.

The department asked the public to continue its policy of "know it, avoid it, report it" with regard to HABs. They look like discolored water with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or floating scum.

People should always stay away from HABs in lakes or streams, and never swim, fish, boat, wade or eat fish caught in areas with them. People should also never use water from a private supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated for any of the following purposes: drinking, cooking, preparing food, making infant formula, making ice or brushing teeth.

"Many lakefront households draw water directly from the lake for home use. As a reminder, the health department discourages this at all times," the department said. "Since individual water supplies are not regulated or monitored, it is not known if there is a health risk to drinking the water from your private water supply."

Lakefront homes were mailed educational materials this year with further information, the department said.

The department noted that in-home treatments like boiling water, disinfecting it with chlorine or ultraviolet radiation, or filtration units do not remove the toxins associated with HABs.

The Owasco Lake water that's used as public drinking water by the city of Auburn and the town of Owasco, and other municipalities that purchase water from them, is disinfected and monitored, the department said. Auburn and Owasco's treatment plants routinely check the water entering them from the lake, and have begun sampling public supplies since the middle of August for toxins.

The health department will notify residents if public water supplies are adversely impacted by HABs, it said.

Meanwhile, the public can see where the blooms have been reported at on.ny.gov/nyhabs. To report one, visit on.ny.gov/habform.

Researchers and Auburn employees have found increasing microcystin levels in Owasco Lake each year, but such toxins have not been found in the city's water supply.

At a City Council meeting Thursday, Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, and Stephen Waldvogel, senior project manager with Buffalo-based firm GHD, presented a study regarding the powder-activated carbon treatment system the city has used on its finished water supply for the last several years. While there haven't been any measured levels of microcystins in the finished water supply under the current treatment system, they said, the level of microcystin samples in the raw water continues to rise every year.

"Your raw water continues to show increased harmful algae blooms and, as a result, increased levels of toxin in the water," Waldvogel said during the presentation.

"Fortunately, your intake is located in a reasonably good spot and the highest concentrations are not normally seen around the intake," he continued. "More commonly, you can see them along the shore and other areas where the water's stagnant. But it is a concern, because they can move along the lake due to wind and other considerations."

The study, initiated by Jensen and his department, was meant to evaluate whether the city is using the best carbon possible to absorb microcystins, Waldvogel said. He noted the study also looked at how well Auburn's current system would perform "if there were a (harmful algal) bloom of significance (that) delivered much higher concentrations of microcystins than you've ever seen before."

The carbon the city currently uses performed better than other carbons in the study, Waldvogel said.

However, the study did not convincingly identify the upper limit of the existing system, leading Waldvogel and Jensen to recommend additional testing.

"Using naturally occurring microcystin, we would look at several high concentrations across a bunch of different doses to see how it would treat," Waldvogel said. "You need to get down to very, very low levels for the water to be safe and so we would try to see at what concentration, or dosing of carbon, relative to the concentration of microcystin, would get you to those levels."

Some City Council members showed support for additional testing. Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino said the city has continued to work on keeping its drinking water safe.

From left, Auburn City Ambulance Director of Operations Kezia Sullivan, Auburn Police Department Police Chief James Slayton and Auburn Fire Department Chief Mark Fritz salute after laying a wreath at the 9/11 memorial during a ceremony at Memorial City Hall in Auburn on Monday.

First responders, city officials and the public gather at Memorial City Hall for a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Auburn on Monday.

Reports of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake have been increasing over the last week, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a news release on Friday.