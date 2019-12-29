Outside the walls of the maximum security Auburn Correctional Facility, Auburn had gone more than six years without a reported homicide before the early morning of Nov. 15. In what police later described as an attempted robbery, 36-year-old Auburn resident Joshua Poole was shot to death inside a Delevan Street home on the city's west side.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked with Auburn Police Department over the next week to identify, locate and apprehend three suspects. A little more than a week later, three defendants were charged, all of them Auburn residents: Gage Ashley, 22; Tyree Anglin, 19; and Lucciano Spagnola, 17. Ashley is facing a first-degree murder count, while Anglin and Spagnola face second-degree murder charges.