Outside the walls of the maximum security Auburn Correctional Facility, Auburn had gone more than six years without a reported homicide before the early morning of Nov. 15. In what police later described as an attempted robbery, 36-year-old Auburn resident Joshua Poole was shot to death inside a Delevan Street home on the city's west side.

Gage Ashley, 22, of Auburn, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Poole on Nov. 15 on Delevan Street in Auburn.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked with Auburn Police Department over the next week to identify, locate and apprehend three suspects. A little more than a week later, three defendants were charged, all of them Auburn residents: Gage Ashley, 22; Tyree Anglin, 19; and Lucciano Spagnola, 17. Ashley is facing a first-degree murder count, while Anglin and Spagnola face second-degree murder charges.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the case was connected to the “scourge of illegal narcotics” affecting the community.

