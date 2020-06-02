Hoops Hall mulls induction date for Bryant

Doleva confirmed that induction weekend will not be held on Aug. 28-30, as originally planned; the Hall is hoping to announce a new date by mid-June. Complicating the potential possibility of a spring 2021 induction: The Hall doesn’t know what the NBA and college basketball seasons will look like then.

“Finding a date in that period of time that’s going to work in the new basketball schedule is a bit of a trick,” Doleva said. “It is correct that the August date is done. The October date is still in play and the spring is the backup for that.”

At least one thing will be different for this year's ceremony: The Hall will “break protocol a little bit” and allow family members to speak on behalf of honorees who are being inducted posthumously. Previously, they were presented only on video.

Doleva said the exception will be made not just for Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, but also for Sutton and Baumann, who died in 2018.

“That recognizes the fairness aspect of it,” Doleva said, adding that it has not been decided if the change is only for 2020 or more permanent.