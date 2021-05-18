Horse racing has more questions than answers post-Preakness

BALTIMORE — After a week dominated by the failed drug test of trainer Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit, horse racing enjoyed a rare moment to celebrate at the Preakness when unheralded Rombauer gave owners John and Diane Fradkin and trainer Michael McCarthy a victory in their first Triple Crown race.

That moment is fleeting.

With the Belmont Stakes on June 5 wrapping up the Triple Crown series, the sport is filled with more questions than answers. Even if Rombauer goes to the Belmont potentially facing Derby favorite Essential Quality and Preakness runner-up Midnight Bourbon, the focus will remain on Baffert and the medication of horses.

Medina Spirit still faces potential disqualification from the Derby unless a second round of testing comes back negative. The colt tested positive for the steroid betamethasone, which Baffert said could have come from an ointment applied to treat a skin condition.

"Our investigation is continuing, and I don't have definitive answers at this point," Baffert said in a statement Saturday. "All I ask is that everyone not rush to judgment and allow all of the facts, evidence and science to come to light."