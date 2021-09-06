Hot Jays blank sliding Yankees

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 8-0 for their fifth straight win.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games.

Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon's 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Fame father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers.

Semien hit a solo drive in the first and his fifth career grand slam in the ninth.

The Yankees lost for the seventh time in nine games following their first 13-game win streak since 1961. Taillon (8-6) allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 4, METS 3: Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz, and the Nationals rallied in the finale of a five-game series.

The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position prior to the ninth.

Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run of the season for New York, which fell four games behind idle Atlanta in the NL East.