Houghton, former congressman who represented Cayuga County, dies

Amo Houghton, who led Corning Glass Works before serving nearly two decades in Congress, died Wednesday. He was 93.

Houghton was born in Corning and attended boarding school in New Hampshire. After serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Harvard University.

During his collegiate studies, Houghton started working at his family's company. The Houghton family founded Corning Glass Works in the 1850s. Houghton was the company's chairman and CEO from 1964 to 1983.

Wendell Weeks, the chairman, CEO and president of Corning Incorporated, credited Houghton with overseeing some of the company's most notable inventions, including its CorningWare brand and optical fiber.

"The company, the community and the country have lost a giant," Weeks said. "I can't think of anyone who embodied leadership more than Amo."

Houghton, a Republican, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1986. During his 18-year congressional career, he served on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and was a member of the House International Relations Committee.

He had four bills signed into law, including legislation to present the Congressional Gold Medal to Nelson Mandela.