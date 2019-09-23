We've been blessed with readers who truly value having access to local news and information. In the past year, we've more than doubled the number of digital subscribers to our products at auburnpub.com, a growth rate that's among the best of the 50 markets served by our parent company, Lee Enterprises.
With so many people support local journalism through our News+ membership subscription program, we've had some phone calls and emails from readers encountering difficulty tapping into their digital access. That's included print subscribers (Platinum, Gold and Silver members) and digital-only customers.
In most of these cases, the issue is people not knowing how to get signed in to the site to they won't see any surveys or encounter any screens telling them they've reached their pageview limit.
With that in mind, here's a quick explanation of how to do that:
When you visit auburnpub.com, check to see if you are signed in.
When using a desktop computer, the easiest way to do that is to look for the small person icon in the top right region of the homepage. Click on that and see if shows you signed in or not. If you see a button with the words "Log in," that means you're not logged in, so click on that, fill out your email or screen name and password, and be on your way to unlimited exploration.
On a mobile device, the process is the same, except for the location of the login button. On these screens, tap the menu icon at the top left of the home screen. At the top, you'll see the button for getting signed in or out.
I hope that helps some of our members who are eager to dive into the digital perks that News+ has to offer, but if you're ever having a problem, don't hesitate to give us a call or even stop down at the office.