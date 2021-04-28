HR Derby, not extra innings will decide Pioneer League games

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pioneer League is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby.

The independent partner league of Major League Baseball said Tuesday that tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win. If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round.

The league said the rule is designed "to avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs."

While Major League Baseball is behind experimental rule changes in the independent Atlantic League, it is not involved in the Pioneer League changes.

Other Pioneer League rule changes involve:

— Designated pinch hitter: Each team can use once per game a designated pinch hitter, who will bat for a player, but the original player may then return to his defensive position unless and until substituted. The designated pinch hitter may not subsequently return to the game.