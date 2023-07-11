Ryan Birchard knew the day would come.

The confidence didn't come from a place of arrogance, but one with understanding of the long hours put toward his craft in an effort to live out a lifelong dream.

That dream is one step closer to reality.

Birchard, a 2021 graduate of Auburn High School, became the latest Maroons varsity baseball player selected in the MLB draft, as he was picked in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Birchard becomes the first former Maroon taken in the MLB draft since 2016, when Matt Brooks was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 35th round.

"We've just been celebrating with family and friends," Birchard said in an interview with The Citizen Monday evening. "I can't wait to get started with the Brewers."

Birchard made Auburn's varsity team as a freshman and played three seasons with the Maroons (his junior season was canceled due to COVID-19).

His final season at Auburn in 2021, Birchard led the Maroons to the Section III, Class A championship game. A stalwart in the middle of Auburn's batting order and in the rotation, Birchard was named the Salt City Athletic Conference's pitcher and player of the year following the season.

While Birchard had some conversations with Division I colleges, he ultimately landed at Niagara County Community College, where he's starred the past two seasons.

This past season, the right-hander went 8-0 with a 1.08 ERA, 95 strikeouts and only 29 hits against. He was also named an NJCAA Division III All-American and the Western New York Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

While possessing impressive numbers at the JUCO level, Birchard believes he established himself as a true major league prospect this summer in the MLB Draft League for the Trenton Thunder.

Birchard's time with Trenton was limited — he pitched in only four games and made two starts — but the soon-to-be 20-year-old dominated. In nine innings pitched, he limited opposing batters to two hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out 16.

"I think the real test — the scouts see good velocity and good off-speed stuff, but can he get Division I hitters out?" Birchard said. "Going to the Draft League ... I showed there, I think, that it wasn't a fluke. Hopefully that'll continue for a long time."

Birchard had an idea of the Brewers' interest throughout his collegiate season. One of the team's area scouts, Steve Ditrolio, was in regular contact.

His knowledge of the organization is otherwise limited — he joked that the City Connect alternate uniforms "are awesome" — but Birchard noted Milwaukee's habit of developing pitchers, citing 2021 National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, and former NL Rookie of the Year and one-team All-Star reliever Devin Williams.

"I know they've got good pitching and they develop pitchers well," Birchard said. "That's home grown talent. They're not a big market team that's gonna go out and buy their players. It's about development, and I think they're gonna develop me."

Birchard had anticipated the possibility of being drafted in recent weeks, and received a warning about six picks before it was the Brewers' selection at 155th overall.

It didn't set in until his name was formally announced.

In the hours since, it's been celebration. Birchard's mother, Danielle, said their driveway at home has been full of Auburn Little League families offering congratulations.

"That's where it all started for us in Auburn, with the Auburn Little League. And we have the best memories with that," she said. "I know it sounds cliche', but this has been his dream since we put a ball in his hand at 5 years old. Any time you ever asked Ryan what he wanted to do when he grew up, it was, 'Be a major league baseball player.' People would ask his backup plan, but he didn't have one.

"He took a very unconventional way of getting here. We told him, 'If you have the talent, you'll get noticed.' And it worked out. It's been quite a ride, and I'm so excited he can live out his dream."

With his selection, Birchard joins a special fraternity of players from Auburn to be drafted by a major league team, which includes Brooks, Tim Locastro (13th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013) and Kevin Polcovich (30th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1992).

The first known player from Auburn to play in the major leagues was Alan Storke, who was an infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals in the early 1900s.

"Not too many people from Auburn or people from the area (have reached the majors)," Birchard said. "It's nice to put another name on the map, especially going in the fifth round like I did. It's a good feeling."

While he expects to learn more details sometime Tuesday, Birchard expects to leave for the team's facility in Arizona by the end of the week.

Soon after that, he hopes to begin his ascent to the big league club.

"Hopefully it's quick. Obviously they took me pretty early for a junior college guy. They see something, right?" Birchard said. "Hopefully I'll be up there within the next couple of years. That's my plan."