Iconic sports cities turn eerie during coronavirus shutdown

No ticket brokers offering to buy and sell the coveted badges. No long lines trying to land a table at TBonz steakhouse.

"It's a big hiccup," said Mark Cumins, who co-founded TBonz in 1985 and serves up a who's who of golfers, athletes and celebrities during Masters week. "It's not going to destroy us, but it hurts."

While the Masters has been rescheduled for November, it won't be quite the same.

Another event seeping in tradition, the Kentucky Derby is headed for quite a shakeup — assuming it actually gets to the starting gate.

The Run For The Roses is usually held on the first Saturday of May. Because of the pandemic, hold those mint juleps until Labor Day weekend, when the first leg of the Triple Crown is crammed into a slot that also marks the start of college football season.

Not so fortunate: the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska and the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, both of which have already been wiped from the 2020 calendar.

The NCAA Division I baseball championship has been decided in Omaha for the past 70 years. The eight-team tournament is such a part of the city's identity that $100 million TD Ameritrade Park was constructed a decade ago in exchange for a 25-year promise not to move the event.