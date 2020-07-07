IIHF encouraged by NHL's potential return to Olympics in '22

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said he was thrilled by the possibility of being to put together a team with NHL players, which could include rising young stars such as Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Johnny Gaudreau and Seth Jones.

"It's exciting to consider the team of Americans that could represent our country in Beijing, and we applaud the efforts of the NHL and the NHLPA in making this a possibility," Kelleher said.

The NHL previously tamped down the chances of returning to Olympic play.

"At this point in time, we believe that the negatives outweigh the positives," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said following the February meeting in New York. Daly did raise the prospect of folding Olympic participation into CBA talks.

NHLPA executive director Don Fehr had a different take on talks with the IOC and IIHF, saying: "The impression I had coming out of the meeting was there ought to be a way to get this done to everybody's satisfaction."

Fehr previously described the decision to skip the 2018 Games as a lost opportunity to showcase the sport.

Fasel, whose term as IIHF president was extended a year to September 2021, praised the NHL and players for addressing the Olympics in the CBA.

"We do not have leverage, and we just have to get the PA and the NHL to understand this is good for the promotion of the sport, especially in Asia," Fasel said. "I'm happy that in the end they understand this is important for the development of ice hockey in the future."

