Importance of Senior Bowl increases for NFL teams, prospects

There's a dose of normalcy, on the field at least, in an abnormal pre-draft process.

The combine workouts will be held at schools' pro days, scouting trips were more limited during the fall, and it remains to be seen how much time teams will get to spend in person with prospects leading up to the draft.

So this is a critical stretch for some prospects and teams.

"This'll be the first eyeball test for them, and it will be the first time that anyone at the league level has actually sat across from any of these players," said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout. "Now that the combine's been canceled, pro days are a little bit up in the air what that's gonna look like. The rest of the spring could be strictly Zooms again.

"For our 130 players, this is an opportunity to sit across from these NFL decision-makers with a nice 8-foot piece of plexiglass between them, safely, and share their stories. Kids will let the teams get a feel for who they are as people."

And they'll have the chance to meet plenty of top brass on hand — though handshakes and bro hugs are forbidden under the new rules of social distancing.