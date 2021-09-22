In 2nd season, Epenesa making a big impact on Bills defense

Epenesa's rapid weight loss combined with no offseason practices because of the coronavirus pandemic put Epenesa immediately behind others.

He took a different approach this offseason. Epenesa worked on gaining muscle in order to get his explosion and fast-twitch movements back, settling in around 255 to 260 pounds. And there were no doubts about his dedication, as he made the unusual move to stay in Buffalo the entire offseason to take full advantage of the team's facilities.

That turned out to be a pivotal decision in his young career.

"That was a personal choice that he made to be here, even though based on the calendar and the rules he didn't have to be here," McDermott said. "So I credit him for that. You see when a player invests that way in his career, that usually pays off. That's a great message to the young players that continue to come in behind A.J. I've just seen a renewed commitment to the process and maybe a better understanding of what it takes to play at this level."

Epenesa said it was the little things he picked up during that time which proved to be critical.