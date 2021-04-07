In firm conditions, Masters in November a distant memory

But he won't be hitting 5-iron to a left pin on the par-5 second hole for a tap-in eagle like he did in the third round in November, taking on pins that were accessible in such soft conditions. Johnson talked about watching one player in his room hit 3-wood to a left pin on the 15th that landed and stopped near the hole. That's out.

Jimmy Walker said no one could hold a shot on the 15th. He said he and McIlroy each had irons into the 15th that had no chance of staying there.

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley is a past president of the USGA, an organization suspected of being very good at payback. Most notable was Johnny Miller shooting 63 in the final round to win the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont. The next year, Hale Irwin won at Winged Foot at 7-over par.

That's the U.S. Open, with a history of par being a winning score, or not far from it. The Masters can be brutal when it's brittle and windy and cold. Zach Johnson won in 2007 in those conditions at 1-over 289, though it was the first time in more than 50 years that no one broke par at the Masters.