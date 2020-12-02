In the ACC, even without fans, there's no place like home

"There's no way I can match that," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "(We're) really considering and trying to ponder the best ways to make sure they have a memorable experience and the best way to do that is to have them well-prepared so they can have success, and that's what we'll try to do."

No. 2 Notre Dame is at home, about a five-touchdown favorite over Syracuse and already locked into an ACC title game spot. It'll be Senior Day for the Irish, who have won 23 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium; quarterback Ian Book has never lost there as a starter, going 14-0.

The last time the Irish had a longer home winning streak? A 28-game run from 1942 through 1950, back when helmets were basically just leather hats without any sort of face shield.

"I don't want our guys to lose sight of that," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said earlier this season about the home success. "That's a great achievement. I don't think Book has lost at home. A lot of those guys don't know what it's like to lose at home. I want them to keep that."

Even without a lot of fans, the comforts of home have been clear across the ACC. Without rollicking stadiums, Diaz said can generate a boost just by being active and engaged on their own sidelines.

"You definitely have to bring your own energy," Diaz said. "You have to bring your own juice whether you're playing on the road or at home."

