In the Pits: NASCAR's first month off to fast start

“I think everyone in this whole facility took a sigh of relief,” said Logano. “Even if we didn’t win I would have said that was a pretty cool race.”

Logano won for the second time in four races as he benefits from a major offseason shuffle at Team Penske. All three Penske drivers swapped crew chiefs and Logano got Paul Wolfe, who won a championship with Brad Keselowski. The pairing already has two Cup wins, a guaranteed spot in the playoffs and a victory in a Daytona qualifying race.

Ryan Blaney also seemed to do quite well in the swap. He had the opportunity to win the first three races of the season, including finishing second to Denny Hamlin in the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history.

It was contact from Blaney that triggered Newman’s crash but both have bounced back, and Blaney went to Phoenix as the Cup Series points leader. He became the first driver on a long list of free agents to take his name off the market, signing an extension to remain with Penske another three years.