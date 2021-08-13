Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend

"There are certain places that if you just say the name of the racetrack, the generic fan or maybe not even a fan of motorsports, they know what that place is," he said. "That's what Indy means to me. You can say ' Yeah I won at Indy, I won at the racetrack' and they know how big that is. I don't really have an opinion on whether it's the road course or the oval, a win at Indy is a win at Indy and when you go in there, you still get to kiss the bricks."

NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. turned some laps on the new course and the retired NASCAR star described it as "fun" and better than it appears. He will spend the weekend calling the race atop a scissors lift in the seventh turn.

In all, 107 total cars are expected to compete in three races with qualifying rounds scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizers said ticket sales for Saturday's doubleheader — the IndyCar race and Xfinity's Pennzoil 150 — are ahead of last year's pace.

The 28-car starting grid will be the largest for an IndyCar race, other than the traditional 33-car field for the Indianapolis 500, in a decade. It also marks the first time since 1964 that NASCAR has run consecutive road-course races.

Series officials intend to monitor this weekend closely for other ways to grow the sport.