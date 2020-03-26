Indianapolis 500 postponed

Miles also thanked NBC, which took over broadcasting the marquee race just last year from ABC. NBC is already scrambling after this week's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021; the games had been scheduled to open July 24 and run for nearly three weeks.

Penske had been eagerly anticipating the March 15 start of the IndyCar season, but was forced to suspend the series 48 hours before the scheduled opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Four races were initially scrapped and IndyCar said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indy. The opening race is now listed as May 30 at Detroit, but the schedule is in flux.

The Indy road course race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard in an unprecedented doubleheader between the series. St. Pete now is listed at the bottom of the schedule with no date listed.

Miles said if the race can be rescheduled, it would be as the season finale in October.

Races at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Long Beach, California will not be rescheduled. IndyCar moved the August race dates for Mid-Ohio and Gateway outside of St. Louis, while Portland was moved from Labor Day to one week after.